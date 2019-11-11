250 scientists from across the globe to convene in Tanzania

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) will from today, Monday 11 host a meeting that will bring together 250 scientists from across the globe.

The meeting which will host the scientists is expected to enable Tanzania get information on research that was researched for the country and kept outside in foreign countries.

The meeting will be officiated by the Minister for Education, Science and technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako before the scientists start convening for the entire week to discuss issues on innovation and research.

In a statement, Costech’s Life Science, acting Manager, Hulda Gideon said the meeting will delve into the importance of transparency in research and why communities should be involved in the planning because it directly impacts on them.

She said Tanzania will also benefit from the meeting by getting information from various researches that was done for the country but kept outside the country.

"Through research transparency a Global Biodiversity information Facility Institute whose headquarters are in Denmark has availed Tanzania with at least 500,000 data on research that has been kept outside the country," she said.

She noted that Tanzania will also be in a position to disclose some of

the research it has done on living things and their impact to the

country.

"In the health sector, 90 per cent of medicine gleaned from plants can

be accessed but if they are not disclosed the country will continue to

import medicine," she said.

Costech Managing Director, Amos Nungu said the meeting is in line with

the country's industrialization vision.

"We expect at least 16 countries across the globe to participate and

share vital information on science," he said.

Coordinator for the meeting, Neema Tindamanyire said the meeting

funded by Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA)

and Department for International Development (DFID) will officially start today.