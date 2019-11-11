Only 12 million sim cards registered as deadline looms

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

According to the June, 2019 Communication Statistics Report by TCRA the country has a total of 43.75 million sim card owners. In May this year the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) directed all Subscriber Identification Module (Sim) cards to biometrically register their lines by the end of the year. The exercise was conducted in Zanzibar and Dodoma, Dar es Salaam, Coast Region, Singida, Tanga and Iringa regions.

The move was meant to get rid of dishonest Sim card users and registration agents who harboured malicious intentions, including committing crimes.

Subscribers are required to register their Sim cards through biometric technology, using Nida IDs or at least a Nida registration number by December 31.

“We have initiated several campaigns to sensitize the public on the importance of biometric registration because the deadline will not be extended after December 31,” he stressed.

Explaining he said those who will fail to register biometrically will be locked out of the service and be forced to request for new numbers after the exercise.

He noted that so far through its campaign “mnada kwa mnada” the National Identification Authority (Nida), immigration, telecommunication operators and local governments are conducting open markets events where the public is issued with National Identificationnumbers to enable them register their sim cards biometrically.

He further noted that they are also conducting radio and television campaigns to increase public awareness.