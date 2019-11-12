By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is set to become one of the African countries with high speed internet after tech giants Huawei released its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband whitepaper that aims at increasing the number of internet users in the country.

A recent report, released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), shows that 50 per cent of the world’s population will still not have access to the Internet by the end of 2019 due to various reason.

Thanks to Huawei Technology for its Fourth and Fifth Generation which outlines how fixed wireless can bring broadband to all, already being used in over 120 countries and across 230 networks, servicing 100 million global households.

In a statement released this week by Huawei Tanzania the high speeds and large capacity of 4G and 5G connectivity have made it possible to offer a Gbps broadband experience by utilising wireless networks, rather than requiring copper or fibre networks.

“Thanks to advances in FWA technology, those who previously did not have access to digital services can now access connectivity up to 10Mbps, the technology lowering the barrier of entry to connectivity by drastically reducing costs when compared to fixed or mobile broadband,” reads part of the statement

FWA can also offer alternatives to copper-based broadband solutions, such as Asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL), by offering an average rate of 10-20Mbps at affordable prices and without the requirement of copper installations.

Those who want fibre-like connectivity, but can’t access fibre in their area, can also use fixed wireless to attain speeds of 50-100 Mbps during busy hours.

Developing nations also tend to have significantly slower connection speeds than developed countries, with broadband speeds failing to pass 10Mbps in some countries.