Innovation platform targets leaders, growth in banking

By Mpoki Thomson @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Given the high demand for bold leaders in the Tanzanian ecosystem - and the corporate world in general - different initiatives are underway, aimed at imparting financial literacy skills on the next generation of corporate leaders in Tanzania. This week, through Smart Lab – an innovation platform in Tanzania - an event dubbed ‘Corporate Unwind’ was hosted under the theme ‘Leadership that Stimulates Growth in the Banking Industry.’

This is a step towards preparing the young generation of leaders for what lies ahead in their particular professions and fields - but, more importantly, in the banking industry. It coherently addresses the issue of gender balance and equality at work places and business arenas.

This quarter’s ‘Corporate Unwind’ assembled professionals from various sectors like mobile telecommunication, tech/innovation hubs, financial institutions, industry associations, the private sector, entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders, startups, academics, development partners and key players in the tech and innovation community. Speaking during the event, Standard Chartered Bank (Tanzania) chief executive officer Sanjay Rughani spoke about the rise in the interest of young people to join the business sector by starting their own businesses - and how it would boost the economy.

“Standard Chartered Bank is working towards ensuring that the youth get equipped with the necessary skills to succeed - especially financial literacy - since they are the leaders of tomorrow. That’s why we have put programmes in place to empower the future generation, starting with youth from a young age” he said.