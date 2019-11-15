Kampala. Ugandan pop star turned politician Bobi Wine has been named amongst the TIME 100 Next- a list of the world’s next most influential people and rising stars.

Time 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, assembled by the American news magazine Time.

Bobi Wine was listed alongside 16 others in the Phenoms, a category that recognises people who achieve a lot quickly.

First published in 1999 as the result of a debate among American academics, politicians, and journalists, the list is now a highly publicized annual event.

The list highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more in the world.

Commenting on his recognition on Twitter, Bobi Wine said “to say that this is extremely humbling is an understatement!”

Advertisement

“I am very delighted to share this recognition with 99 other highly accomplished individuals who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more,” wrote Bobi Wine who is currently in the United States .

Bobi Wine has since dedicated this recognition to the young people of Uganda, especially the ghetto youth.

“May this be a reminder and encouragement that you are not what your detractors say you are. You are what you choose to be!”

Bobi Wine says that he has been reflecting on his life and the many things he has gone through – from selling radio cassettes on the streets of Kampala; to collecting grasshoppers for survival; to working in the laundry among others.

“Now, making it to such a list! I can only return all the glory and praise to the Almighty and pay tribute to all those who have been part of this journey.”

He adds that when you get such a recognition, it does not only call for celebration- it also calls for deep reflection.

“This can only strengthen our resolve to fight on, struggle on, soldier on- until freedom, human rights and equal opportunity return to our country, and indeed our continent,” he said.

Editor-in-Chief and CEO of TIME, Edward Felsenthal said that when they first published the TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people 15 years ago, it was dominated by individuals who rose through traditional power structures: heads of state, CEOs of public companies, actors from big-budget blockbusters, leaders of global foundations.