Tanzania’s ambassador to Sweden Dr Slaa’s father dies at 98

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania ambassador to Sweden Dr Wilbroad Slaa, has lost his father Mr Peter Quamara Slaa who died at the age of 98, has passed on at one of his children’s home at Sokoni One, Arusha.

He is expected to be buried at his home village Ayalabe in Karatu District on Saturday November 23, 2019. Speaking to this paper the deceased daughter in-law Ms Yasinta Aloyce said the senior Slaa had been suffering from cardiac deceases for long period.

According to her the family has already contacted Dr Slaa, who she said was expected to fly back to the country soon to attend the burial.