Zanzibar. Police in North Unguja-Zanzibar are holding a Kenyan national Juma Bakari, 24, after his car rammed into a wood curving shop at Nungwi killing two people, leaving one in critically injured.

North Unguja Regional Police Commander Mr Haji Hana said the driver will be taken to Court for further legal proceedings upon the completion of the ongoing Police investigation.

"We are still investigating the incident, " the RPC told The Citizen.

The deceased were identified as Amani Lazaro Masseuse, 24, and Fuateal Nasar, 38, both residents of Meru-Nungwi who were believed to be husband and wife, according to the Police Commander.

The injured Mr Hamad Juma Omari, 25, a resident of Fuoni suburb has been admitted at Kivunge Hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries, the RPC confirmed.

Further referring to the car incident, the RPC established that the Police officials had arrived at the scene shortly after, as scores of people gathered at the scene to see what was happening.

Upon their arrival at the scene, the Police officials arrested the driver and a passenger Ms Valeria Napkin, 40, an Italian citizen who was believed to be the driver's girlfriend.

"We have already released the Italian woman after a prolonged interrogation, we came to realize that she didn't commit the traffic offence, but the driver did," said the RPC.

According to unconfirmed reports, the driver was under the influence of alcohol, but when the Police Commander was asked about the allegations, he declined to further comment, insisting that the police were still investigating the matter.