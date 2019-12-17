Loans body tasked over ‘boom’ delay

By Khalifa Said @ThatBoyKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The ministry of Education has directed the Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB) to meet the University of Dar es Salaam Students Organisation (Daruso) to resolve a brewing crisis over delayed students loan disbursement.

“We have directed HESLB to meet with the students and explain the cause of the delay in disbursement of the loans.“I’m hopefully they’ll understand,” said deputy Education minister, Mr Ole Nasha.

The University of Dar es Salaam Students Organisation (Daruso) issued a 72-hour ultimatum for HESLB to disburse the funds to needy students or face a protest.

HESLB executive director Abdul-Razaq Badru blamed the problem on lack of communication.