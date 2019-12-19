Five University of Dar es Salaam students suspended

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) administration yesterday suspended five students from studies over what it described as a breach of the institution’s 2011 by-laws.

The students are leaders of the University of Dar es Salaam Students Organisation (Daruso), which on Monday issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (HESLB) to disburse the funds to needy students or face protests.

The students claimed that the money has not been disbursed to them for a very long time, causing most of them to live miserably. One of the suspended students is Daruso president Mussa Hamis.

A copy of the suspension letter signed by the University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof William Anangisye, indicated that the suspension was effective from yesterday, December 18.