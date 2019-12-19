The parties concluded with a resolution to develop a write-up for establishment of the centre and submit to the Government of Tanzania for endorsement before moving to other steps of the implementation process.

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Discussion is underway between the Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) and the Chinese Henan Vocational College of Agriculture to collaboratively establish a vocational centre of excellence for training in agricultural occupations in Tanzania.

A delegation of nine people, led by a Vice President of the Henan Vocational College of Agriculture, Prof Wu Guozhao, made a two-day visit to Veta centres and held discussion with the management on Thursday December 19, 2018, on the establishment of a modal centre for training in agriculture and animal sciences.

The team visited Kihonda Regional Vocational Training and Service Centre and Veta Kipawa Centre of ICT.

While in Morogoro, the team also visited the Sokoine University of Agriculture with the view of widening the training in the fields of agricultural and animal sciences in Tanzania.

Speaking during the discussion, Veta Director General, Dr Pancras Bujulu, expressed strong optimism that the plan will receive a warm welcome from many Tanzanians, including the government, because it touches an essential sector of the country.

He said majority of Tanzanians earn their living from agriculture and even those employed for wages or doing other businesses are increasingly building interest in engaging in farming projects.

Advertisement

"For instance, many people have been demanding for training programmes in horticulture; food processing, field crop production and animal sciences. In general, I see a high demand for skills in the field of agriculture and I hope even the government will support the move,” he said

He said further that Veta has an interest in enhancing skills development for the agricultural sector and aims at establishing a centre of excellence for agro-related.

For his part, the Vice President Prof Guozhao suggested to prepare an action plan for the idea and ensure both sides of the collaboration endorse it and then starts implementing step by step.

“We also need government endorsement because we are financed by the Government. We can get some government support but there are limitations. Veta should also talk with the Government to support the proposal,” he said

He added that Henan will use its experience in providing vocational training in agriculture and work closely with Veta in designing training programmes which suit the demand of Tanzanians.