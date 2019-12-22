Kariakoo traders lament low sales

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTZ eedward@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. During the festive season, traders normally expect big as consumers tend to rush for their holiday shopping.

However, the situation is different for this Christmas season as the business operators claim that they are experiencing low dealings while buyers also cite difficult economic situation. A random survey at Kariakoo noted complaints and cries by traders that it’s no longer business as usual as they face difficult moments.

The Citizen witnessed crowds in the busy Kariakoo market but traders said it was not reflected in the sales.

Shop owners blame it on petty traders whom they say are selling low-quality products at cheaper prices affecting their businesses.

“Sometimes we slash prices but nobody is responding. For instance, I cut the price of trousers from Sh18,000 to Sh12,000, yet the stall is empty of people here,” said Mr Elias Kilewo, a shop operator.

“Potential customers end out there with petty vendors who are everywhere,” he added.

Ms Bertha Temba had similar concerns and said she still had a huge stock that has stayed unsold for far too long, as buyers are few.

“Things have really changed nowadays….People are asking about school uniforms now,” she said.

“Kariakoo is now empty of customers,” she added.

When the shop operators blame it on the petty traders, the hawkers also complain of bad times despite selling their products at relatively cheaper prices.

As a visitor, it could be noticed that people were going into shops and more on the petty traders who placed their merchandise along roads. But the traders had a different story.

“With us, if you have Sh20,000, you can get a pair of clothes for your children. This is why people come to us. But, the situation this year is bad. Previously, you wouldn’t even find space to stand on. This place would be full with people,” said petty trader Haji Salum.

“There is no business this year,” he said.

Mr Yahya Athumani, who sells shoes, said most people only asked for prices but did buy.

“What I see is that the economic situation is not good for many. Most people ask and go and this is a threat to our future here,” he said.

Decorations unwanted

The Christmas holidays are normally accompanied by selling of artificial trees, flowers and other kinds of decorations.

However, the dealers are also crying to experience little businesses.

“I fail to understand whether people have no money or they saved the decorations they used last year,” wondered vendor Seleman Alex.

“Previously, in days like now, I would have gone two rounds of buying in bulk but this year, since I bought this, I have enough of it,” he added.