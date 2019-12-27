Tanzania-China to conduct joint military exercises in Dar es Salaam
Friday December 27 2019
Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and China will carry out joint military training in Dar es Salaam this December to mid-January 2020, the Chinese embassy in Dar es Salaam has said.
In a tweet today, December 27, 2019, the embassy @ChineseEmbTZ posted a video by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence of China announcing the joint training from Beijing.
According to the embassy, the joint training is code named – ‘Sincere Partners 2019’ and has been agreed by the two countries’ armies to promote mutual cooperation.
“This joint training aims to further improve the practical cooperation between Chinese and Tanzanian militaries so as to build a new type of security partnership featuring equality, mutual trust and win-win cooperation,” said the embassy in the post.