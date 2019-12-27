Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and China will carry out joint military training in Dar es Salaam this December to mid-January 2020, the Chinese embassy in Dar es Salaam has said.

In a tweet today, December 27, 2019, the embassy @ChineseEmbTZ posted a video by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence of China announcing the joint training from Beijing.

According to the embassy, the joint training is code named – ‘Sincere Partners 2019’ and has been agreed by the two countries’ armies to promote mutual cooperation.