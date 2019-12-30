By Zephania Ubwani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A vehicle cabin filter tester has been launched at the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST).

The $100,000 device donated by a South Korean technology firm will be used for both training and innovation by students and the faculty

“It will assist in making competent graduates who would impact the innovation and technology advancement”, said Hong Kyun Lee, an official of South Korean government.

He said during the hand-over at the Arusha-based institution that the cabin filters would help reduce health risks associated with air pollution.

Globally, he said,carbon emissions levels will increase to ‘dangerous levels’ by 2025 in tandem with rising automotive production.

“In Tanzania, automobiles are the most significant source of air pollution”, the Korean official explained.

Donation of the machine for training and innovation would advance the science and technology cooperation between Tanzania and South Korea. Aerosol Research and Technology Plus (ART+), which donated the equipment, says it intends to make Tanzania a centre for the promotion of the technology.

“This project will enable the Nelson Mandela University (NM-AIST) to serve as a leading centre in East Africa for dissemination of this technology”, said Insoo Chang, the commercial manager of the firm.

He said ART+ was an eco-friendly company with expertize in seeking solutions to air pollution through aerosols emissions. Although Tanzania has fewer vehicles compared to other countries, emissions have kept increasing due to ongoing construction projects.

“This causes many construction vehicles to be used. The various air pollutants emitted from the vehicles threaten public health in different ways,” he said.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) for 2018, nearly one million people die in Africa alone each year due to air pollution.