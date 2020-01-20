Thousands of students from various universities have been going through rough times because of accommodation, but the 32-apartment buildings will help reduce the problem

Dar es Salaam. Higher education students in Dar es Salaam felt relieved at the weekend when the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) handed them 32-apartment buildings which will be used as hostels.

The minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, graced the event where NSSF handed over the hostel premises to the students at its Mtoni Kijichi cnstruction project.

The minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, chairman of the NSSF board of trustees Ambassador Ali Siwa, NSSF director general, Mr William Erio, and leaders of students organisations from several higher learning institutions in Dar es Salaam attended the event.

Mr Erio thanked President John Magufuli’s administration for the guidance that enabled them to complete the first phase of the project.

He further thanked Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa for visiting the project and directives on how to complete the project and the close supervision of Ms Mhagama.

Of the apartment buildings, the Dar es Salam University College of Education (DUCE) will take five apartments for its 696 students, while Institute of Finance Management (IFM) will take six apartments for its 815 students.

For their part, the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) will take one apartment for its 144 students.

Tanzania Institute of Accountancy will take 10 apartments for its 1,165 students, the Centre for Foreign Relations one apartment for its 96 students while Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy will take nine apartments to accommodate 1,398 students, according to Ambassador Siwa.

According to Ms Mhagama, the government was doing everything possible to resolve challenges associated with students’ housing.

“Through this project, we have eliminated the problem of housing and accommodation for students,” she said.