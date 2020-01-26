Tanzanians locked in virus hit region

Quarantine has been imposed in Huwan following the outbreak of SARS flue as more countries confirm cases.

Dar es Salaam. About 400 Tanzanian students are living in Wuhan, a city in China which has put under quarantine following the outbreak of coronavirus, according to Tanzania envoy to China, Mbelwa Kairuki.

He told The Citizen the embassy has alerted the students to avoid anything that could put them into a risk of contacting the disease.

About 25 people have died in the city so far due to the outbreak of the disease, while 500 have been infected with the deadly virus.

The quarantine imposed in the Huwan following the outbreak of SARS flue means that people, including Tanzania nationals aren’t allowed to leave their homes in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

The ambassador said there are no reports of any Tanzanian contacting the disease.

“We are aware of the outbreak and we have been in regular contact with Tanzanians living in the affected region...so far we haven’t received a case of infected Tanzanian,” said Mr Kairuki.

A Tanzanian living in the affected region Mr Jacob Julius told The Citizen they aren’t allowed to move out of their homes following the outbreak of the flue.

A SARS-like virus that has claimed 41 lives since emerging in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan has spread around the world.

Here are the places that have confirmed cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus:

China

As of Saturday, almost 1,300 people have been infected across China, the bulk of them in and around Wuhan.

Nearly all of those who died were in the Wuhan region, but officials have confirmed two deaths elsewhere.

The city of Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with mainland tourists, has confirmed two cases. In Hong Kong, five people are known to have the disease. Three of those cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

France

There are three known cases of the coronavirus in France, the first European country to be affected by the outbreak.

One person is sick in Bordeaux and another is ill in Paris. A third person, who is a close relative of one of the other two, has also been confirmed to have the virus. All three had recently travelled to China and had now been placed in isolation.

Japan

Japan’s health authorities confirmed the country’s third case on Saturday.