By Habel Chidawali hchidawali@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The main opposition party Chadema has appointed Bunda urban Member of Parliament (MP) Esther Bulaya as the new Chief Whip of the opposition in the Parliament to replace former Singida North MP Tundu Lissu, whose status was revoked.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, informed the Parliament that he had received a letter from Chadema national chairman Mr Freemen Mbowe about the decision to appoint Ms Buluaya.

In June, 2019 Speaker Ndugai announced that Mr Lissu was stripped of his Singida North Parliamentary Seat for absenteeism as well as failure to declare his wealth.

Mr Lissu has been out of the country since September 2017 when he survived an assassination attempt. He was treated in Nairobi and currently he is in Belgium. Mr Lissu has failed to return to the country due to what he called safety concerns.

In his absence, Rombo Member of Parliament Mr Joseph Selasini was standing in as the opposition Chief Whip before he resigned earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the National Assembly has congratulated both Mr Freeman Mbowe and Mr John Mnyika for being elected party national chairman and party secretary general respectively.