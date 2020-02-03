Crowd control: IGP issues directive after Moshi tragedy

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro, yesterday directed regional and district security committees across the country to look into how church organisations handle large crowd events as a way of avoiding tragic developments.

This comes on the heels of a tragedy in Moshi District, Kilimanjaro Region, that happened over the weekend, leaving at least twenty people dead following a religious crowd that got out of control.

“We pray for them (the dead and injured). But, I must say that some churches are something of a problem - and we will see how to handle them,” Sirro said.

The I-G made the statement when speaking on state television following the incident that killed 20 people and injuring 16 others at a church event in Moshi.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when worshippers who attended a prayer conference presided by Apostle Boniface Mwamposa at the Majengo Grounds became involved in a stampede.

The stampede occurred when Apostle Mwamposa - leader of the ‘Arise and Shine Ministry of Tanzania’ - poured what he said was sacred anointing oil on a rug laid out on the ground and invited his worshippers to step on it, claiming that doing so would heal them of various disorders.

Speaking on the incident, IGP Sirro said there was increased mushrooming of small churches in the country, many of which were problematic. In consequence whereof, precautionary measures were necessary in efforts to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

“We will talk to leaders of the regional and district security committees to see how these churches could be effectively monitored for safety reasons,” he said - adding that “I’m not sure if they abide by the regulations and procedures that govern their activities for which they are registered.” The tragic incident in Moshi has raised questions, and, hopefully, there will be lessons to be learned from it, he speculated.

“We will have no mercy on anybody, including self-styled religious leaders, who cause similar disasters. They will be arrested, and we will ensure that the law takes its course,” he stressed.

He added: “Mr Mwamposa is a well-known person who shouldn’t trouble the police. He should cooperate with the authorities instead of running away because that will not do him much good.”

Iin that regard, IGP Sirro directed Apostle Mwamposa to report at any police station nearest to him for interrogations soa s to enable the police to make a thorough follow-up as required by law.