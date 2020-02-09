Moi’s body lies in state as Kenyans pay respects

By The Citizen Reporter and agencies @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Kenyans of all walks of life will have a chance to view the body of their former President Danial arap Moi, which will be lying in state at Parliament Buildings.

The former President’s body left Lee Funeral Home yesterday morning for Parliament Buildings where, for three days until Monday, Kenyans will gather to pay their last respects.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was the first to view the body yesterday at 10.15 am. The body left the funeral home after 7am with the casket draped in the national flag.

The funeral procession snaked through Valley Road to Kenyatta Avenue and on to Parliament Road after which a military parade was mounted in his honour.

The fallen President, who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, will be honoured with a state funeral on February 11.

Moi, who died on February 4 aged 95, will be buried at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Wednesday, February 12.

Advertisement

The government declared Tuesday, February 11, a public holiday for citizens to attend Moi’s funeral service at Nyayo Stadium.

Moi’s body will lie in state for public viewing from Saturday until Monday, before a memorial service on Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium in the capital Nairobi, officials said.

“The former president will be accorded a state funeral with full civilian and military ceremonial honours,” said Joseph Kinyua, Kenya’s Head of Public Service.

“We encourage each and every Kenyan to plant a tree in his memory,” Mr Kinyua said.

His body will be buried the next day in his home area of Kabarak, 220 kilometres (135 miles) northwest of Nairobi.

Moi’s 24-year rule saw his country become a one-party state where critical voices were crushed, corruption became endemic and tribal divisions were stoked and turned bloody.