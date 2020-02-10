Give girls space to air views: call

By George Sembony @TheCitizenTz news@tz.newsmedia.com

Kilindi. Kilindi children have pleaded with the government to strengthen and form more Children’s Councils to give them space for airing their views on issues concerning their rights, including the elimination of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The children made the appeal through a message they read at the commemoration of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM held at the district level at Jungu Village.

Reading the children’s message, Mwanahawa Adam told hundreds of village residents who attended the ceremony that Children’s Councils have been formed in 29 villages of Mgera Ward through the help of World Vision Tanzania (WVT).

She further said that the children, through the councils, have also been empowered to defend their rights and completely reject the myths that endanger their lives so they can be secure and fulfil their dreams.

The children said that efforts to protect young girls against the custom would be maintained if Kilindi District Council prioritised setting up and strengthening Child and Women Protection Committees in collaboration with development partners. Speaking generally on FGM, the children asked traditional leaders to accept the fact that FGM and other related traditions and customs were perverted and should be wiped at any cost. “The society should stop those traditions and instead, focus on helping their children get a better education and fulfil their dreams for the future,” she said.

The children added that they wished that no more girls would be exposed to this act, and that parents and guardians should support the girls’ dreams.

Mwanahawa appealed for more efforts to educate the community especially parents and caregivers.

Project coordinator Modestus Kessy reiterated that children’s councils have been established in 29 villages of Mgera Division.

“These children’s councils are formed at every primary school involving children from the Standard Five to Seven,” Mr Kessy revealed.