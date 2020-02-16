By Gadiosa Lamtey and Louis Kolumbia @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday allayed fears to parents, guardians and relatives of nearly 420 students studying in China, saying the apprentices were all safe at the quarantine centres.

The government also reiterated its position that no student will be evacuated back home over health safety concerns.

The government’s statement comes at a time reports from China say that death toll due to corona virus (COVID-19) and confirmed cases were on the increase in mainland China with Hubei and Wuhan provinces referred to be strongly hit.

A press statement issued by the ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation says that it was safe for the students and the country if they are not evacuated.

“Professional reports that have reached the government say eruption of the viral disease have been reported to countries that rushed at evacuating its citizens immediately after declaration of the disease something leading to further spreading of the disease,” reads the statement seen by this paper.

In a statement signed by the director in the ministry’s communications department, Mr Emmanuel Buhohela, the government asks the parents, guardians and relatives to remain patient as the government collaborated with the Chinese foreign ministry and the association of Tanzanian students in China to find solutions to challenges facing the students.

“Currently, the students are provided with masks, disinfectants and quickly solving problems they are facing,” reads another part.

Furthermore, the statement says the government is completing installing the direct communication system (hotline) for psychologists to provide students and parents, guardians and relatives with psycho-social-support and counselling.

The Tanzania government commended China for efforts made to fighting the disease, calling on the international community to support.

But, yesterday, the Chinese embassy to Tanzania supported the government’s decision not to evacuate students from Hubei and Wuhan provinces calling the move ‘timely and relevant’.

In a statement, the embassy outlined five measures undertaken by Hubei provincial government in protecting foreign students including setting teams to prevent foreign teachers and students from being infected by COVID-19. Also, the government in the province provide students with various necessities and assist them to make online food enquires and provide them with free delivery services.

“41 hotlines centers has been opened for foreign students to be provided with 24-hour services including psychological counseling and online communications. The government also make timely response on inquiries by various parties,” reads the statement.

Also, educational authorities in collaboration with universities and colleges in the province have been organizing online teaching for foreign students.

Reacting on the decision, a Tanzanian PhD student living in Xi’an province in China, Mr Gustav Sanga commended the government’s decision calling it a good idea.

“Japan evacuated its students without taking precaution measures just to be aware that some of them already had contracted the disease as a result it is quickly spreading in the country,” he told this paper in a telephone interview.