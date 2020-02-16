It’s full circle as MP rejoins CCM

By The Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Mtwara. Members of the main opposition party Chadema say they were not surprised by a decision by Ndanda Member of Parliament, Mr Cecil Mwambe, to return to the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

They argued the MP did not have the mettle to serve as an opposition politician.

Mr Mwambe announced his decision yesterday in company of CCM’s Ideology and Propaganda secretary Humphrey Polepole.

He claimed a number of shortcomings in Chadema, including what he said was lack of freedom to question various issues were to blame.

Mwambe becomes Chadema’s eighth MP to join the CCM since the 2015 elections.

Speaking to Mwananchi newspaper yesterday, Chadema deputy secretary general, Mr Salum Mwalimu, said: “He came and now he has left.”

Advertisement

Some are of the view that he jumped ship to Chadema when he missed out in CCM party nominations during the 2015 elections. But others argue that it is his constitutional right to decide which party he wanted to go to.

MPs who have so far made a similar decision are Dr Godwin Mollel (Siha), Mwita Waitara (Ukonga), Julius Kalanga (Monduli), Ryoba Marwa (Serengeti), Joseph Mkundi (Ukerewe), James Ole Millya (Simanjiro) and Pauline Gekul (Babati Town).

Chadema secretary of the southern region Philbert Ngatunga said the move was voluntary. “It is a disappointment because up until he left he was our leader.” Chadema member from Mtwara Happy Mfinanga said: “He has returned to CCM because he was not voted for the regional and national chairmanship. That may have disappointed him because even Fredrick Sumaye, the former prime minister, also vied for the coastal chairmanship and when he was defeated he decided to return to CCM.”

For her part, Hoops Kamanga said Mr Mwambe joined Chadema after not being deployed by the CCM to run for parliament. “His thirst was to land the parliamentary seat and that is why after he lost his chance was to try Chadema after seeing that it was the strongest opposition party. We are grateful he has moved on.

“If you remember when President John Magufuli was on tour of Ndanda, he praised Mr Mwambe and underscored that he was a good leader whose name had been removed in the race for leadership by CCM. We know he went to the opposition to seek for parliamentary seat,”

Mr Mwambe yesterday said the opposition in the country had a long way to go in building trued emocracy.

He said in Chadema, there is no transparency in terms of income and expenditure and members do not have the opportunity to question. He claimed the beneficiaries are few, adding that when he tried to run for the chairman seat he was insulted by everyone.

Polepole welcomed him

Mr Polepole said he had exercised his constitutional right as was done recently by Mr Sumaye. He assured Mwambe that CCM is transparent and that the party has received a clean bill of health. However, the Controller and Auditor General in his last report found both CCM and Chadema guilty of financial impropriety.

Chadema MPs

Through their social media accounts, Tarime Rural MP John Heche said: “I will fight in Chadema to make sure our party gains public power.” Kawe MP Halima Mdee said she knew there was a day when Mwambe would leave Chadema to the chagrin of those who wanted him elected chairman of Chadema.

Magufuli praise Mr Mwambe

On October 15, last year, President John Magufuli on his way to Ruangwa District in Lindi told Mwambe that CCM had forced him to contest on Chadema.