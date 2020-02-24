The Citizen News Monday February 24 2020 In the headlines Vodacom Tanzania to compensate customers affected by internet service outage Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania said on Monday, February 24, 2020, it will compensate its data South Korea becomes biggest coronavirus centre outside China Seoul. South Korea reported 161 more coronavirus cases Monday, taking the nationwide total to 763 Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term, as rival claims fraud KQ counts $8m in lost revenue after flying out of China route Age-limit case against Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni to proceed People do not eat GDP: Kenyan scholar PLO Lumumba tells Dar es Salaam Mining forum Tanzania: Vodacom internet service down Why Dar es Salaam youth prefer guest houses after drinking