By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The ministry of finance has launched a new digitized system that will help in eliminating hassles in issuing brokerage and auctioneer’s licenses.

The ministry which is a sole regulator according to the Auctioneer’s Act 1928, Cap 227 R.E 2002, said the designed system will also regenerate revenue that was loose as a result of increasing unregistered brokers and auctions.

Speaking on Monday February 24, during the launch, the permanent secretary ministry of finance Dotto James said through the electronic system auctioneers will get a one year license for Sh150, 000 and a six-month permit for Sh75, 000.

“The licenses will also be accessible via mobile phone that is connected with internet. This will eliminate the inconveniences and expense of going to the ministry headquarters in Dodoma to obtain a license,” he said.

The permanent secretary asserted that by 2019 the number of licensed brokers and auctioneers in the country stood at 136, however, over 90 per cent were from Dar es Salaam.

The ministry’s Public Asset Management official Mr Choto Sendo also explained that the system which will be available at the ministry website is well designed and user friendly.

“The system was designed because of the increasing gap between registered auctioneers and those who are unregistered,” he said.