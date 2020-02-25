Songas names first Tanzanian CEO

Anael Samuel replaces Nigel Whittaker who becomes the company’s board chairman, according to an advert posted on news outlets yesterday

Dar es Salaam. Songas Tanzania has named Anael Samuel (pictured) as its new managing director, becoming the first Tanzanian to assume the top role at the independent power generating company.

Under his new role, Mr Samuel will lead the company on achieving its plans to invest over $65 million (Sh126 billion) to expand its generation capacity at the Songas Ubungo power plant from the current 180MW to 245MW.

Prior to his new position, Mr Samuel was working as the chief finance officer, managing all financial planning, reporting and management of risk for the company. Before joining Songas in April 2014, he held senior roles at Intra Energy Tanzania Limited, Tanga Cement and Unilever. Mr Samuel holds a Master’s

Degree (MBA) in Accounts from University of Dar es Salaam. He is also a certified public accountant of Tanzania and certified information system auditor. He also holds a bachelor degree in Computer Science and Mathematics from the same university. Songas board chairman Whittaker commented that the company is committed to develop local talent by insuring more Tanzanians assume leadership positions within the company and industry at large.

“Mr Samuel’s expertise demonstrated leadership skills and years of experience with the company makes him a perfect candidate for the top job,” he noted.

He believes that Mr Anael will provide seamless leadership to position Songas in playing an increased role to meet Tanzania’s current and future energy demand and support the country’s industrialisation.

