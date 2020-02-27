Kabudi defends enacted laws, promises fair polls

By Frank Kimboy @Frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has assured the international community that measures taken by the Parliament to amend several laws including those, which govern political parties, civil societies organisations (CSOs) and media, intend to ensure that national values are protected.

The assurance was made by the minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, yesterday when addressing the 43rd United National Council on human rights in Geneva, Switzerland.

Prof Kabudi stressed the government was doing all it can to ensure that peace and harmony prevails.

Recently some CSOs, international community and other pressure groups have been casting doubt on whether this year’s general election slated for October will be free and fair basing on the experience of the recent civic elections, which were boycotted by most of the opposition parties.

The pressure groups have also been raising their concerns about the state of human rights in the country after several people including journalists and activists went missing.

There is also a major concern about the limited space of freedom of the media.

However, addressing the meeting, Prof Kabudi allayed the fears as he insisted that the October’s general election will be free and fair.

He assured the international community that Tanzania will invite external observers during the election.

“Tanzania will continue to ensure that principles and values of human beings are protected,” said the minister in a statement sent to the media by the ministry.

The minister claimed that those, who have been circulating information that there is no freedom of expression and that human rights are limited have evil intention towards the country.

“The government has been taking stern measures against embezzlement of public funds, corruption as well as the government desire to protect country’s resources that’s why some have been propagating that there is infringement of human rights,” said Prof Kabudi. The minister insisted that the Media Services and Right to Information Act were not enacted to suppress freedom of expression as some people claim. He insisted that the legislations were enacted to ensure that media practitioners work in conducive environment, ensure their security as well as adhere to professionalism.

Prof Kabudi assurance that Tanzania will hold a free and fair election is the second one to be made by the government in recent weeks.

