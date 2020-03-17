G4S security guards arraigned for theft of NBC’s Sh 2.2 billion

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Four G4S security guards who stage a dramatic heist of Sh 2.2billion which is believed to be property of National Bank of Commerce have today been arraigned at Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s court.

They were presented along four business men facing four charges including that of stealing Sh2.2 billion that belonged to NBC.

The accused are Christopher Rugemalira (34) G4S guard, Ramadhani Athuman (40) also a G4S guard and businessman, Ibrahim Maunga (49).

Others are Salim Mtandika (45) a G4S guard,Dismas Mgongolwa (45) a resident of Kibamba, Godfrey Simon(33) a resident of Manzese and the company’s manager Ladslaus Machi (44).

The accused were today March 17, 2020 brought to court which was presided by Resident Magistrate Augustina Mmbando.

The security guards according to a police briefing allegedly committed the crime on February 7, 2020.

According to Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander Mr Lazaro Mambosasa the four collected the amount from NBC Kariakoo and Samora branches on that day.

They, according to Mr Mambosasa, were supposed to take the money to NBC headquarters in the city center.

However, instead of taking the money to the bank’s headquarters, the suspects took the money to Temeke Maduka Mawili, where they offloaded the cash to a saloon car.

The money was in various currencies, which include Sh1.28 billion, $402,000 and Euro27, 700.

At the time of their arrest it is alleged that the four guards were living in luxury with wards of cash and a fleet luxury cars to show off.

Rugemalira was arrested at Mongo la Ndege where he was found in possession of Sh110 million and $19,000.

He had also purchased five cars, two houses as well as furniture all worth Sh297.11 million.

Mohamed Ramadhani and Salimu Shamte were arrested in Mbagala and were found in possession of Sh332 million and Euro55, 010 and a Toyota IST which they had used to steal the money from the G4S car.

Ibrahim Ramadhani Maunga who was the last suspect to be arrested on February 24, 2020 was found with properties worth Sh253 million, the properties includes a house, a plot of land as well as cars.

The latest episode was reminiscent of an incident in 2000 when Justin Kasusura grabbed headlines following the robbery $2 million (about Sh4.5 billion at the current exchange rate), which being transported from the Julius Nyerere International Airport to a Citibank branch.

The $2 million in cash was brought in from the United States by Swissair before it was stolen on the way to the branch.