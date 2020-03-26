The CAG’s 2018/19 report reveals massive financial discrepancies

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmediz.com

Dar es Salaam. The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has handed the 2018/19 audit report, which indicates that there are misappropriation of fund in various state organs, including the central government and local authorities.

The report was presented to the president at State House in Chamwino, Dodoma by CAG Mr Charles Kichere.

The report indicates among other things there are massive misappropriations in the local government authorities, where more than Sh14 billion was not spent on the intended projects.

Mr Kichere said that about Sh1.13 billion was swindled by unscrupulous officials.

He further said that about Sh1.52 billion was used without the approval of procurement boards in various districts.

The report also indicates that Tanzania missions abroad have been using a lot of money to pay rent.

Advertisement

According to the CAG in the year under review Tanzania embassies in Stockholm (Sweden), Brazil and Algeria spent a total of Sh1.56 billion to pay rent, the amount, which might have been used to renovate their buildings.

Mr Kichere furthered said that a total of 14 buildings, which were purchased by the government for its international missions have been abandoned.

The buildings are in Geneva, Kinshasa, Washington DC, Nairobi, Khartoum, Harare, Lusaka, Kigali, Nairobi, Maputo, Bujumbura and New York.

The report also shows misappropriation of funds by political parties. The CAG said a total of Sh300 million out of Sh389.68 million, which was given to Civic United Front (CUF) as a grant was transferred to a private account.

He added that Sh69 million was also withdrawn from the party’s account without the knowledge of the party’s secretary general as for the party’s requirements.