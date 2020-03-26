Tanzania Government invites cashew nut buyers in five regions

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has called on cashewnut buyers to purchase nearly 8,000 tonnes of the merchandise from the 2019/20 trading season.

The amount has been stored in the warehouses located in five regions; Lindi, Mtwara, Coast, Mbeya and Tanga.

Last month, Agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga told The Citizen that farmers in the said regions rejected low prices offered by farmers in a series of suspended auctions.

He said most of them offered Sh1,600 to Sh2,000 per kilo for the Standard Grade and Sh500 to Sh1,000 per kilo for the Under Grade.

But, on Monday, the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT) issued a notice to buyers to procure the remaining produce from the 2019/20 season.

The notice wants buyers to negotiate with farmers and seal price agreement with farmers through respective Agricultural Marketing Co-operative Societies (Amcos).

“Some buyers have started to respond to the notice. They have commenced negotiating with farmers with most of them expressing interests to procure the merchandise available in Liwale, Lindi Region,” said the CBT marketing officer, Ms Domina Mkangara.

According to the notice, Liwale has 1,764.38 tonnes of the Standard and Under Grade cashews.

According to the notice, while Lindi Urban has 129.72 tonnes, Nangurukuru warehouses stores 103.27 tonnes, Mtama has 18 tonnes and 3.762 tonnes are stored in Nachingwea warehouses.

The notice reports that Coast Region toppled other regions by possessing 4,526.72 tonnes of the product mostly the Under Grade cashews.

Mtwara has 815. 34 tonnes, while Mbeya and Tanga respectively have 138.4 tonnes and 117 tonnes.

“Although the 2019/2020 cashews sales season through auctions was closed since February 2, 2020, delay on commencement and perpetual rainfall challenge in some areas delayed farmers to deliver cashews to auction warehouses,” reads the statement in part, adding.

“This caused cashews collections to continue even after the season has been closed. As of March 17, 2020, there is a total of 7,616.59 tonnes of unsold cashews in various regions.”