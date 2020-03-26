President Magufuli confirms John Mbungo as PCCB boss

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli today Thursday, March 26, announced confirmation of the acting PCCB boss after submitting a report that indicated what he described as an impressive performance.

John Mbungo who was the acting director general for the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), submitted the report in which he said the state agency had recovered farmers’ money amounting to Sh8.8 billion that was embezzled by agricultural marketing cooperatives (Amcos) across the country in 2019.

“Recovering all this money is not an easy job. This is a job well done and I believe you will recover more in your operations,” said Dr Magufuli at a function held at State House Dodoma.

“From today, you no longer deserve to act at your position. I confirm you immediately. If you managed to recover eight billion, I trust you will do more,” he added.