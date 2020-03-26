Kamonyi district mayor Alice Kayitesi told the BBC that the man met his gruesome death at Nyabarongo river on Wednesday morning.

Kigali. A Rwandan man was yesterday killed and eaten by a corocodile after he left his house to go fishing in defiance of lockdown orders by the government.

Speaking to the BBC, Kamonyi district mayor Alice Kaitesi said the man met his gruesome death at Nyabarongo river on Wednesday morning.

“He had broken the stay-home rule, he’s among very few people here who are not co-operating with the lockdown to stop the virus,” Ms Kayitesi said.

Rwandan police also, on the same day, came under scrutiny after reports emerged that they shot and killed two people.

Rwanda National Police spokesman John Bosco Kabera however told western media phone that the duo, who had also breached the lockdown, “attempted to tussle with officers.”

Rwanda government which instituted a two-week lockdown effective Sunday, has recorded over 41 cases of Covid-19 infections so far.