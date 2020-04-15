18 killed in early morning accident in Mkuranga
Dar es Salaam. At least 18 people have died on the spot and 15 others seriously injured today April 15 after a head on collision between bus and a lorry at Kilimahewa village in Mkuranga.
The Rufiji Special Zone Police commander Onesmo Lyanga has confirmed that the accident involved a Toyota coaster which was travelling towards Mbagala and a lorry which was going to Kimanzichana
He said the injured have been temporarily admitted at the Kilimahewa Health Center.
More to follow……