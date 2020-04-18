Covid-19: Kenya's total rises to 262 after 16 test positive

Two more patients have also succumbed to the disease raising the COVID-19 death toll in Kenya to 13.

Nairobi. Sixteen more people in Kenya have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of infections to 262, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Saturday.

Health minister Kagwe gave this report to the Senate Ad Hoc Committee during a Zoom meeting ahead of the daily briefing for the day.

The CS said none of the 16 cases has a history of travel and that they are all not in quarantine facilities.

Nine of the patients are from Nairobi, five from Mombasa and one from Homa Bay County. They are all aged between 23 and 84 years.

The CS further confirmed that seven people had been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 60.

