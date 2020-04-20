The MP reportedly traveled to Dar es Salaam and upon return to Dodoma he tested positive of the novel coronavirus.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma.The Parliament of Tanzania has confirmed that one Member of Parliament has contracted the novel coronavirus after he traveled to Dar es Salaam.

The revelation was made today by the Deputy speaker of Parliament Dr Tulia Ackson while postponing the house’s activities.

“The MP is receiving treatment and is doing well,” said the deputy speaker.

Though she did not reveal the identity of the MP, she urged the legislators to take precaution against the virus and to sit at designated areas instead of wondering around the chambers.

Parliament has been postponed for one day to allow a disinfecting exercise.

Yesterday, Tanzania confirmed that the total Covid-19 cases had reached 171 after the country recorded 53 new cases on Friday and 23 cases in Zanzibar on Sunday.

Advertisement