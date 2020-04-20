The equipment is meant to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections in the Isles of Zanzibar where 53 people have tested positive so far and three have died.

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Business man Rostam Aziz has today April 20 donated personal preventive equipment worth Sh500 million to the government of Zanzibar.

The equipment is meant to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections in the Isles of Zanzibar where 53 people have tested positive so far and three have died.

Among the items donated 3000 were hand sanitizers to be distributed to all commuter buses in Zanzibar, 20,000 face masks, one oxygen therapy ventilator, cardiovascular equipment, and respiratory equipment.

Speaking after the handover of the equipment the businessman called upon Zanzibar residents to adhere to wearing of face masks

According to the statement sent to the media by the information department in Zanzibar, the businessman also donated one large sanitizer machine for Mnazi Mmoja hospital.

“Another such large machine will be installed at the main market, the port of Malindi as one of the effective Covid-19 virus prevention in Zanzibar,” part of the statement reads.

Advertisement

The donation was received by the second Vice President of Zanzibar, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi who thanked the businessman for his patriotism and his willingness to help the community.

"This fight is not for an individual, it is for all of us because we are fighting an invisible enemy," said ambassador seif ali abdi.