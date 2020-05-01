Covid-19: Kenya's cases rise to 411 as 15 test positive

Kenya reported a total of 411 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, according to an update by Health minister Mutahi Kagwe.

Mr Kagwe told the daily briefing that 15 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus following the analysis of 1,434 samples in the last 24 hours.

Kenya, which confirmed its first case of the virus on March 13, had tested a total of 21,702 samples from different parts of the county by May 1.

He also announced that the number of recoveries had risen to 150 with the discharge of six more patients. The ministry further said that the number of fatalities had risen to 21 as four more patients had died.

STATISTICS

In Africa, the coronavirus had infected at least 39,910 and killed over 1,640, according to Worldometer's count on May 1.

Since the first case was reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019, at least 3,322,814 people worldwide had been infected by May 1.

The total number of deaths worldwide was 234,408 and that of recoveries at 1,050,408.

The number of active cases stood at 2,037,998, with two per cent or 50,926 of them being critical and the rest mild, a figure lower than April 30's.

Worldometer's count showed that the number of closed cases was 1,284,816, with 82 per cent or 1,050,408 being the number of recoveries or those discharged.