Diamond Platnumz to lose Sh3.5 billion due to Coronavirus

By The Citizen Reporter

Tanzania’s Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz is set to lose up to Sh3.5 billion in earnings in 2020 due restrictions put on social gatherings because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Diamond says he had 30 planned shows which all now been either cancelled or postponed to a later date.

Speaking to Mvumo TV the ‘Jeje’ singer said the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted operations in the entertainment industry.

“Entertainment depends of gatherings. I had shows in Europe, America and Africa which have all been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that as an artiste means loss of income to me personally and to the label.”

According to Diamond, this is bound to affect several things including payment of salaries because at the end of the day some of the people who work at the label do not depend on show and have to be paid monthly salaries.

But even then he looked upbeat saying that they were lucky to have built a large online following which means that they can still earn some money from the online platforms.

The singer recently pledged to pay three-month rent for 500 families in Dar es Salaam who were faced with difficulties due to the outbreak of the pandemic which has ravaged global economies.

Though Tanzania is yet to impose a lockdown and curfew like those imposed in some neighbouring countries such as Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya where social gatherings are prohibited to prevent the spread of the virus.