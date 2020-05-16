By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed Dr Godwin Mollel as the new deputy health minister, taking over the post from Dr Faustine Ndugulile who has been sacked.

Dr Ndugulile sacking would come as a surprise to many and follows other changes at the ministry a fortnight ago.

Dr Ndugulile, 51, a Microbiologist and public health advocate, has served at the ministry for about three years. He assumed the post in 2017 when President Magufuli reshuffled his cabinet. He replaced Dr Hamisi Kigwangala who is now minister of tourism and natural resources.

A statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications said the new deputy health minister begins his appointment on 16th May.

This is the second shake up within weeks at the ministry following the transfer of Permanent Secretary, Dr Zainab Chaula, to the communications docket and the retiring of Chief Medical Officer Prof Mohamed Bakari.

President Magufuli picked Prof Mabula Mchembe as the new PS at the ministry while Prof Abel Makubi was named the new Chief Medical Officer. Mchembe came from the State House where he was the medical adviser while the latter was heading Bugando Medical Centre in Mwanza.

The changes have come at a time of a Covid-19 pandemic when all eyes are on the ministry which is responsible for health docket.

The incoming deputy minister who is the member of parliament for Siha constituency holds a degree of medicine from Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences.