Dar es Salaam. After the rerun of the October 1995 polls in the seven constituencies of Dar es Salaam Region on November 19, 1995, the National Electoral Commission (NEC), on November 22, declared CCM Presidential flag bearer Benjamin Mkapa the president of the United Republic of Tanzania.

NEC announced that Mkapa had won the presidency after garnering 4,026,226 votes, which is equivalent to 61.8 percent of all the votes cast.

Announcing the results of the presidential election at the Diamond Jubilee Hall in the City of Dar es Salaam, the NEC chairman, Judge Lewis Makame, declared Mkapa President after defeating other presidential contestants from three political parties, who participated in the polls and then backed out at the eleventh hour.

They were Augustine Mrema of NCCR-Mageuzi, who collected 1,808,616 votes, equivalent to 27.8 percent; Prof Ibrahim Lipumba of CUF (418,973 votes, equivalent to 6.4 percent) and John Cheyo of UDP (258,734 votes, equivalent to 4.0 percent).

Judge Makame went on to announce that 8,929,969 people registered to vote in the polls, whereby 6,846,681 turned up to cast their votes. He said those who turned up to vote were equivalent to 76.6 percent of the registered voters.

However, the NEC chairman informed the audience that at least 333,936 votes, which is equivalent to 4.9 percent of votes that were cast, were spoilt and total valid votes were 6,512,745 (95 percent of all the votes cast).

After the announcement of the presidential election results, Mr Mkapa, who was also at the Diamond Jubilee Hall as a presidential contestant, left under the escort of the government motorcade ready to take charge of the highest office in the country.

However, the other presidential contestants were not present at the Diamond Jubilee Hall to listen to the announcement of the presidential election results.

They withdrew from the presidential race after claiming that the polls that were held on October 29 were not free and fair and that they would not be ready to escort CCM to victory.

Among the attendees at the announcement of the results at the Diamond Jubilee Hall were Ali Has-san Mwinyi, ministers, permanent secretaries and CCM leaders. Also present were some other members of the public, who turned up to congratulate Mr Mpaka for his victory including leaders of UMD and TPP parties, Cheif Abdallah Fundikira and Alec Chemponda respectively.

Mr Mkapa, who once was the editor of The Nationalist and Daily News/Sunday News newspapers, was sworn-in on November 23, 1995 to hold the position of president, succeeding Ali Hassan Mwinyi, who retired after completing his 10-year tenure.

Taking his oath of allegiance to the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, President Mkapa said he would respect all members of the public, protect and defend the country’s constitution including leading the nation and all Tanzanians with-out favouritism.

Soon after being sworn-in, Presi-dent Mkapa appointed Frederick Sumaye Prime Minister.

On November 27, the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania had to cast secret votes to approve the appointment of Sumaye, who got 232 votes out of 266 that were cast.

At least four votes were voted against him. Sumaye’s promise after his appointment was approved by the Parliament, Mr Sumaye said since the obligations of opposition parties were known, he would not prevent them from doing their jobs.

He also asked for cooperation from fellow Members of Parlia-ment from both the ruling party and opposition parties.

Chief Whip Fatuma Maghimbi advised that a dialogue on a new con-stitution should be convened. On Tuesday of November 28, President Mkapa announced a new Cabinet comprising many new faces. “The task of bringing about the new outlook and performance of the government is not of a short term process. It takes many years,” said Mr Mkapa.

Announcing his Cabinet in the presence of invited guests and reporters at State House in Dar es Salaam, President Mkapa refused to be “glorified”.

He only wanted to be called “Mr President” or “His Excellency,” saying that the position of “glorification” was not befitting him as he did not like it, after all.

President Mkapa said the job he was doing was to form the third phase government, but not to completely overhaul the second phase government.

The ministers, who were dropped from the new Cabinet were Edward Lowassa (Lands, Housing and Urban Development), Horace Kolimba, Samuel Malecela, Ernest Nyanda, Juma Hamad, Philip Marmo, Ahmed Hassan Diria and Fatma Said Ally.

The others were Cleopa Msuya, Anna Makinda, Prof Philemon Sarungi, Judge Edward Mwesiumo, Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru and former Prime Minister and First Vice President Joseph Warioba.

In the new third phase government, President Mkapa created a new Water and Livestock Development ministry and that of Works, which he separated it from Communication and Transport docket.

The president elect also dissolved Information and Broadcasting ministry, whereby he made Broadcasting Department (Radio Tanzania Dar es Salaam) continue to be independent and placed Information Services under the Prime Minister’s Office. President Mkapa also placed the Environmental Management Department and a newly created Poverty Reduction Department under the Vice-President’s Office.

“Piling up many things under one ministry does not bring about any efficiency. Similarly, you can have a big government and still cut spending.

I have made efforts to reduce the number of ministries ... the task of appointing leaders does not end up in appointing only ministers and their deputies. However, that task is still on,” said President Mkapa.

President Mkapa’s new Cabinet had 22 ministers and 10 deputy ministers.

Kikwete misses swearing-in The following day, on November 29, President Mkapa sworn-in appointed ministers of his government at Ikulu in Dar es Salaam Region.

All new ministers and their depu-ties with the exception of newly appointed Foreign Minister Jakaya Kikwete, took their oaths of allegiance to the President.

Mr Kikwete did not attend the swearing-in ceremony because he had a special excuse following the death of his sister.

The new Cabinet was formed by Vice President Omar Ali Juma, Prime Minister Sumaye, Justice and Constitution minister Bakari Mwapachu, Edgar Maokola-Majo-go (Defence), Ali Ahmed Ameir (Internal Affairs), Simon Mbilinyi (Finance), Jakaya Kikwete (Foreign Affairs and International Coopera-tion), Pius Ng’wandu (Water and Livestock Development), Abdal-lah Kigoda (Indutry and Trade), Prof Omar Kapuya (Education) and Zakhia Meghji (Health).

The others appointed to the cabi-net were William Kusila (Communi-cations and Transport), Paul Kimiti (Agriculture and Cooperatives), William Shija (Energy and Minerals), Juma Ngasongwa (Natural Resources and Tourism), Gideon Cheyo (Lands), Jackson Makwetta (Science, Technology and Higher Educa-tion), Sebastian Kinyondo (Labour and Youth Development), Mary Nagu (Community Development, Women and Children), Mateo Qares (Minister of State in President’s Office), Daniel Yona (President’s Office Planning), Bakari Mbonde (Prime Minister’s Office) and Juma Nkhangaa (Prime Minister’s Office).

President Mkapa also appointed deputy ministers including Kilonzi Mporogomyi (Finance), Abdisalem Issa (Finance), Emmanuel Mwambulukutu (Internal Affairs), Gladness Mziray (Education) and Njelu Kasaka (Agriculture).

The list also includes Shamim Khan (Industry and Trade), Maua Daftari (Communications and Transport), Nassoro Malocho (Energy and Minerals), William Lukuvi (Labour and Youth Development) and Dr John Magufuli (Works).