Abrahman Kinana seeks President Magufuli's pardon

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former CCM secretary general Abdulrahman Kinana has reached out to President Magufuli's seeking his pardon with a public apology over his remarks that resulted into a disciplinary action from the party.

Three months ago, Mr Kinana alongside other senior CCM party carders including retired secretary Mr Yusuph Makamba and former foreign affairs and international cooperation minister Mr Bernard Membe were implicated in a vocal clips scandal that reportedly ‘insulted’ the Head of State.

Mr Kinana was given a stern warning and put under 18 months supervision for going against party regulations, Mr Makamba was pardoned whereas Bernard Membe was expelled from the party ranks.

Speaking yesterday Kinana said, “Being disciplined by the party is a normanl thing, I too used to take action against people who erred against the party's ethos”.

Three other party members other party cadres who were accused of acting against party’s regulations were Mr January Makamba, Mr William Ngeleja and Mr Nape Nnauye, who were also .

The three were given a stern warning and apologised to President John Magufuli who doubles as the chairman of the party.