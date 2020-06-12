Tanzania’s first wind plant starts operations in Mufindi

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s renewable energy sector has broken new ground after a wind plant in Mufindi District started generating 0.8MW of electricity as part of testing procedures--country’s first in operation.

The generation capacity will gradually increase once the new facility is fully commissioned, making the total power generation to a maximum of 2.4MW, Rift Valley Energy Group said in a statement.

This additional renewable energy generation capacity will ensure continued availability of affordable power to 32 villages.

The villages are currently connected to the Mwenga rural electricity distribution network under the hydro generation plant (which has been feeding the rural electricity distribution network since 2012).

“Once fully commissioned, the facility will ensure continued availability of affordable power to the rapidly growing number of rural customers within the network, throughout the year, specifically in the dry season, when the available water for the Mwenga Hydro generation plant is low,” said Mr Deograsias Massawe, the Rift Valley Energy Group’s Finance Manager (wind project developers).

He added: “Additionally, it will cater for further expansion of the rural electricity distribution network into those remaining areas of villages that are located near the rural network area, and are still unconnected.”

In recognition of the achievement of this as well as in recognition of the economic impact that the Covid-19 pandemic is having on the surrounding economy, Rift Valley Energy, as the project developer has issued a discount offer up until October 2020 to new customers located next to the network to get connected for Sh25,000.

“The aim is to make sure that they too can enjoy the benefits of the new wind generation capacity, at an affordable price,” he told The Citizen.