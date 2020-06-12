Mwadui coach bullish ahead of Yanga clash

Apart from the Mwadui-Yanga match, another match scheduled for tomorrow will be between Coastal Union and Namungo FC at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga Region.

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mwadui FC head coach Halid Adam has told the Mainland soccer giants Young Africans (Yanga) they should not expect to be handed victory on a silver platter when they encounter his team in tomorrow’s league match at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga Region.

Adam said yesterday that his men are in high spirits, and boast that they will ‘punish’ the Dar es Salaam-based club in the very same manner and style that they whipped their traditional rivals, Simba Sports Club in the first round of the league.

Noting that they indeed do respect Yanga as one of the oldest soccer clubs in the country, he nonetheless said that this would not stop them from beating them hands down in tomorrow’s encounter.

“I know it will be tough match, as both teams need the three points from winning the match. This would improve the winning club’s standing in the league. In any case, my players have been training hard for the remaining matches and we are, therefore, more than ready for the encounter,” Adam, said, oozing confidence.

Revealing that they closely watched Yanga playing against KMC in a friendly match recently, Adam said they now know where Yanga’s weaknesses are.

“They (Yanga) lost 3-0 to KMC in what was a very physical and tactical game. We noted their strengths and weaknesses that day, and I and my players are sure to give them a salutary lesson in the league match tomorrow,” he said.

Reminiscing that players in the Mainland Premier League invariably face two or three formidable squads that almost invariably include Yanga and Simba, Adam said his team nonetheless relish tomorrow’s tussle with Yanga