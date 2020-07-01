Africa Cup of Nations 20121 postponed by a year due to virus

By AFP Agency

Cairo

Next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Confederation of African Football announced Tuesday in a video conference.

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad said African football's governing body took the decision as "health was the main priority".

Other regional football competitions slated to be played this summer have also been delayed such as the European Championship and Copa America.

In the online CAF executive committee meeting on Tuesday, the leaders of the continent came to the decision for drastic changes in response to the coronavirus crisis on the continent.

Starting with AFCON 2021 in Cameroon, president Ahmed Ahmed confirmed the tournament will be moved to January 2022, while the African Nations Championship (CHAN) will be played out in January 2021.

For the club commitment in relation to the African Champions League and Confederation Cup, the semi-finals will no longer be contested over two-legs for home and away fixtures.

Raja Casablanca, Wydad Casablanca, Al Ahly and Zamalek will contest for a place in the final of the continent's elite club competition in Cameroon in September, while the Confederation Cup will be hosted in Morocco.

Women's game also affected

The 2020 Women's AFCON has also been scrapped this year by the CAF decision-makers in favour of the launch of the Women's Champions League in 2021.