Kenya Airways begins job cuts amid nationalization, virus Losses

With the Kenyan airspace closed to most commercial passenger traffic since March, Kenya Airways estimates it will lose between $400 million and $500 million in revenue by the end of this year.

Nairobi. Kenya Airways has started a three-month round of job cuts as lawmakers debate a bill to nationalize the carrier and its losses mount due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Reports Bloomberg.

The process is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said July 3 in a memo to employees, without providing the number of workers to be affected.

When domestic flights resume, depressed demand for air travel will cut the number of workers needed for operations and some employees will proceed on unpaid leave from July 6, according to the memo.

“We have projected that demand is going to slow down to at least 50% between now and December,” Kilavuka said in a June 26 interview. “Our assets need to reflect that. Our operations need to reflect that, that goes without saying.”

The airline employed 3,734 people by end 2019, with a total wage bill of 13.5 billion shillings ($126.6 million). That accounted for 11 per cent of the airline’s total operating costs in the year, according to its annual report. Passenger flights accounted for 81 per cent of the airline’s revenue by the end of 2019, compared to 6.8 per cent from cargo.

If flights do not resume in July, the estimated losses will rise by at least 50 per cent, Kilavuka said last month.