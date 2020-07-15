Dr Hussein Mwinyi, who is CCM presidential candidate in Zanzibar, has pledged to crackdown on corruption on the Isles.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar presidential candidate on CCM ticket, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has on Wednesday, July 15, has said that he will be tough and rough against corruption once voted in as the eighth president.

He made the statement at the Abeid Aman Karume International Airport shortly after arriving from Dodoma where he was last Saturday nominated as the ruling party’s flag bearer in the October General Elections.

Speaking during the live televised interview, Dr Mwinyi said implementing government programs requires togetherness and solidarity, saying that laughing at corrupt, embezzlers and negligent public officials would drag the country’s feet.

“My plan is to bring quick development to the Isles. There is no need to fear my toughness for those without corruption records. But crooked public servants should be extremely intimidated because we are going to crackdown on corruption crackdown will increase our emphasis,” he said.

He said after gaining 20 years’ experience serving in the Union government, he has found the time right to serve the country’s top office.

“The seventh phase government has done a good job. It has completed the implementation of some development projects, while some are in progress. I will start where the seventh phase government has stopped,” said Dr Mwinyi.

Advertisement

He pledged to defend peace and security in the Isles, saying the development recorded was possible due to the prevailing peace.

According to him, disruption of peace and security would deny the country the much anticipated development.