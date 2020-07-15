ACT-Wazalendo chairman Seif Sharrif Hamad has on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, returned party’s nomination forms seeking endorsement to stand for the Zanzibar presidency.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Veteran politician and ACT-Wazalendo chairman Seif Shariff Hamad has on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 returned the party’s nomination forms at the Vuga offices in Unguja.

On July 4, 2020, Mr Hamad who unsuccessfully contested for presidency through the Civic United Front (CUF) in 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2015 picked up the forms stating why he was in the race again.

But, this time he is seeking for the endorsement of ACT-Wazalendo to stand for the presidency of the Isles.

This is because of the leadership wrangles that started in 2016 which ended up splitting CUF into two factions; the one loyal to its chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba and the other aligned to secretary general, Mr Hamad.

In the court verdict made in March, 2019, Prof Lipumba was pronounced legal chairman of CUF, forcing Mr Hamad and supporters to ditch the party and join ACT-Wazalendo.

June 28, this year, Mr Hamad outlined five reasons that have forced him to the race including intention to protect democracy and leading ACT-Wazalendo in this year’s political struggles.

Advertisement

Also, he said his decision aimed at honouring the public’s support shown to him in the last five attempts since restoration of the multiparty democracy in the country.

According to him, he was vying for the position in order to hammer home the concept that people’s power was unchallengeable.

“By vying for this year’s general elections, citizens will be enabled to meet the 2015 General Elections expectations,” he told journalists in Unguja.

Mr Hamad is so far the only ACT-Wazalendo’s cadre who has collected and returned nomination forms for the Zanzibar presidency.

If endorsed by the party, he will be required to challenge among other candidates, the CCM hopeful Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi who was last Saturday approved by the ruling party meetings in Dodoma.