Actor Mwijaku remanded over pornographic video clips

By Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam. Actor Mwemba Burton (35) aka Mwijaku has today been arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, charged with circulating pornographic video on social media.

The accused was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Richard Kabate, facing circulating phonograph photos on social media

In the charges read before Principal Magistrate Richard Kabate, on Wednesday July 29, against the Bongo movie actor by State Attorney Wankyo Simon assisted by Mwanaamina Kombakono, said the accused is facing criminal case No. 110.

Reading the charge, Mr Kabate said Mwijaku committed the alleged offence between September 17, 2019 and October 2019 in Dar es Salaam.

He is accused for posting phonograph photos on WhatsApp social media a charge which he denied.

The court adjourned the case until August 12, this year; the accused was remanded in prison after he failed to secure bail

