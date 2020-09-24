Iringa District receives 40 feet container of books from Texas

The books were received by the District Commissioner, Mr Richard Kasesela and the Regional Educational Officer, Miss Tupe Muyinga.

By The Citizen Reporter

Iringa District last week received a donation of a 40 feet container full of miscellaneous educational books from the Second Wind Foundation of Seabrook Texas, United States.

The books were received by the District Commissioner, Mr Richard Kasesela and the Regional Educational Officer, Miss Tupe Muyinga.

The donation was arranged by the foundation’s local partner, Mr. Clement Kilembe in collaboration with Sakyambo Enterprise Company Limited.

Speaking on behalf of the donors, Mr. Angumbwike Kilembe told the gathering that the donation was intended for the people of the district to support their educational advancement.

He further stated that this was the third container that the project has delivered to Tanzania with Mbinga and Kibiti being the previous recipients.

Mr Richard Kasesela thanked the foundation, Sakyambo Ltd, Mr Bovan Mwakyambiki and Mr. Clement Kilembe for the timely assistance given the contribution the books are going to make in schools in the district.

He acknowledged the contribution of Tanzanians in the Diaspora such as Clement Kilembe who take a keen interest in the development of Tanzania and the advancement of its people.

He urged the more that 300 pupils present to take full advantage of these books to increase their knowledge in critical subjects like mathematics, science and the English language