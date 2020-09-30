Azam TV completes migration to EUTELSAT 7C satellite

Dar es Salaam. Azam TV has completed the migration of its video platform from the Eutesat 7B to Eutesat 7C satellite, with a multi-year extension of the existing contract and an incremental capacity commitment.

The new development means that Azam, one of Africa’s leading pay-TV operators, Azam will leverage the enhanced performance of Eutelsat 7 C to distribute some 120 channels in a mix of standard and high definition across its footprint covering Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Kenya and Rwanda.

Commenting on the deal, Patrice Paquot, Deputy Regional Vice President, Sub Saharan Africa of Eutelsat said: “We are honored to continue to partner with Azam, one of our anchor customers at the 7° East position as it successfully expands it broadcast offer. 7° East has become a new DTH hotspot for Sub-Saharan Africa and a key pay-TV neighbourhood for Eastern Africa with some of the fastest growth rates in the region.”

Jacob Joseph, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Azam added: “Every Azam TV household will have the opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of local and international programmes with excellent signal quality. We are delighted to rely on Eutelsat to leverage the unparalleled reach of its 7° East position.”