Cavendish University Uganda is set to celebrate the life and achievements of its former Chancellor and ex-Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa

“We were saddened by the demise of our vice chancellor especially in a period where we couldn’t reach out to pay our last respect to him,” said Mr David Mutabanura, the executive director Cavendish University Uganda (CUU).

Speaking at a function where the university was awarding scholarships to its students at their campus in Nsambya yesterday, Mr Mutabanura said Mkapa will be celebrated in a mass at Nsambya Parish on September 30, 2020.

President Museveni is expected to preside over the function as the guest of honor.

“He is remembered for his education, Pan Africanism, diplomacy, conflict resolution, zeal for economic emancipation, his ethical leadership but above all his humility, warmth and friendliness. It is on this ground that our University will be commemorating the life of our late chancellor next week on the 30th of September 2020,” Mr Mutabanura said.

Mutabanura added that they will have an opportunity to learn from those who studied with Mkapa, those who lived and worked with him which will be culminated by the launch of an annual memorial lecture and a scholarship in his name.

At the time of his death (July 24, 2020) Mkapa was in his sixth year as CUU, out of eight years he was supposed to serve. In his time as chancellor, Mkapa presided over the graduation of 6,000 students representing 80 percent of the University’s graduations since it started.

“This year a total of 60 scholarships including two Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga Scholarship Awards have been awarded and we will continue to build on that as we respond to the needs, interests and lifestyles of our students in line with our academic model,” Dr Olive Sabiiti, the University’s deputy vice chancellor explained.

“CUU is glad to announce the start of classes for its August-September intake that kicked off this week on Monday 21st September 2020,”Mr Amos Olal Odur the University’s Academic Registrar shared.