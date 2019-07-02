VIDEO: Bob Collymore cremated in private function

By ELVIS ONDIEKI

Bob Collymore has been cremated on Tuesday at private function.

The Safaricom chief executive officer died on Monday morning, July 1, at the age of 61 at his home in Nairobi after a long battle with cancer.

His body was taken to the Lee Funeral Home.

He was interred at the crematorium in Kariokor, where only family and close friends were allowed to attend.

According to Safaricom chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a, a memorial service is planned for later this week.